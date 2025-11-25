Door-to-door pickups, students restricted to grounds amid search for bear in B.C.

Students were allowed back to school today in Bella Coola, B.C., where a bear attacked a group of students and teachers last week, but the kids couldn’t leave the grounds and the bus was doing door-to-door service. The search continues for a mother grizzly bear with two cubs thought to be involved in the attack on a group of about 20 people from the school last Thursday that badly injured four. A statement from Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by Nuxalk First Nation in Bella Coola, says it’s taking “additional steps and precautions” to ensure safety for all the students as it welcomes their return. It says students should not be walking from 4 Mile, the area near the bear attack, and that students would be allowed to “play…



