ticker

Door-to-door pickups, students restricted to grounds amid search for bear in B.C.

November 25, 2025 412 views

Students were allowed back to school today in Bella Coola, B.C., where a bear attacked a group of students and teachers last week, but the kids couldn’t leave the grounds and the bus was doing door-to-door service. The search continues for a mother grizzly bear with two cubs thought to be involved in the attack on a group of about 20 people from the school last Thursday that badly injured four. A statement from Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by Nuxalk First Nation in Bella Coola, says it’s taking “additional steps and precautions” to ensure safety for all the students as it welcomes their return. It says students should not be walking from 4 Mile, the area near the bear attack, and that students would be allowed to “play…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A look at previous failed pipeline projects in Canada

November 25, 2025 205

By Lauren Krugel Alberta’s push for a new oil pipeline has been dredging up the ghosts…

Read more
National News

Thomas King’s revelation he is not Indigenous sends ripples through culture sector

November 25, 2025 224

By Nicole Thompson Thomas King’s revelation that he has no Indigenous identity is sending ripples through…

Read more