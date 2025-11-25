Court dismisses lawsuit accusing Manitoba Métis leader of wrongdoing

By Alessia Passafiume The Manitoba Métis Federation is celebrating an Ontario Superior Court decision that found its president did not breach his fiduciary duties while serving as finance minister for the Métis National Council. In a decision on the lawsuit released Tuesday, Justice Loretta P. Merritt wrote that a series of transactions made under the leadership of former MNC president Clément Chartier and MMF president David Chartrand did not breach their fiduciary duties. Merritt concluded they acted “honestly and with a view to the best interests of the MNC and the Métis Nation.” “It’s clear that the plaintiffs were not straight with the court, and the court saw through it. The MMF remains focused on self-government implementation, the delivery of programs and services to our citizens, and defence of our…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice