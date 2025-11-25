National News
Thomas King’s revelation he is not Indigenous sends ripples through culture sector

November 25, 2025 224 views

By Nicole Thompson Thomas King’s revelation that he has no Indigenous identity is sending ripples through Canada’s cultural sector, while raising questions about what responsibility a person has when they claim a heritage they say they cannot prove. The 82-year-old author of “The Inconvenient Indian” revealed on Monday that he is not part Cherokee on his father’s side, as he said he believed from childhood based on information from his mother. Also Monday, the Edmonton Opera announced it would no longer stage an adaptation of his 2020 novel “Indians on Vacation,” following conversations with Indigenous community members from Treaty 6 territory. Communications director Jelena Bojić said those conversations were not in response to any single article or revelation, but began several weeks ago when community members raised concerns about the…

