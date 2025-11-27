National News
Alberta-Ottawa pipeline accord unlikely to be “champagne-popping moment:’ Enserva CEO

November 27, 2025 128 views

By Lauren Krugel Oil and gas industry advocates say they’re heartened by an expected agreement between Alberta and Ottawa on a new West Coast pipeline, but their optimism is tempered by the long list of obstacles that would remain. Media reports say the federal and provincial governments are poised to announce a memorandum of understanding Thursday, affirming support for a pipeline alongside emissions-reducing measures. The agreement reportedly includes exemptions to a ban on oil tankers along B.C.’s north coast, which has been law since 2019. “Everybody nationally might look at this as a champagne-popping opportunity. But for us, a lot has to happen in order for us to see progress,” said Gurpreet Lail, president and CEO of Enserva, an industry group whose members provide drilling and other services to the…

