High-stakes fight over old growth trees intensifies as police make seven arrests

December 3, 2025 231 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa The 15-foot wooden cougar sculpture erected this summer to block forestry workers from accessing the Upper Walbran Valley in Pacheedaht First Nations territory is a pile of cold ashes on the dirt road. Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones, 85, has been a constant advocate for the old growth forest within Pacheedaht lands. He says his prayer hut and guest cabin were also torched during enforcement of the court-ordered injunction that was granted to C̕awak ʔqin Forestry (Tsawak-qin), which is 35 per cent co-owned by Huu-ay-aht First Nation and 65 per cent co-owned Western Forest Products (WFP), began on Nov. 25. “The RCMP stood by while my property was destroyed. I don’t know who did it because they wouldn’t let any witnesses up there,”…

