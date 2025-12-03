National News
ticker

Nunavik voter advocate calls Elections Canada report ‘insult to Inuit’

December 3, 2025 184 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News An 18-year-old who filed a formal complaint with Elections Canada still wants answers following the release of a report explaining how people across several Nunavik communities were denied the right to vote in April’s federal election. Elections Canada said in its report, released Nov. 27, that a lack of planning and local outreach led to some polling stations running on limited hours and others not opening at all on election day. It also says election officials approved a plan for Nunavik that it admits “deviated” from the agency’s expectations. Five of Nunavik’s 14 communities saw normal hours of operation. Tiivi Tullaugak, who lives in Ivujivik where polls didn’t open on election day or for advanced voting, sent a complaint in May…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Amalgamation would be better for Brant County than Brantford, study shows

December 3, 2025 178

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Brantford’s mayor ordered an amalgamation study…

Read more
National News

KIA, B2Gold create $4-million wealth fund

December 3, 2025 254

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement…

Read more