Trailer fire prompts advice about space heaters

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Thunder Bay’s fire department has issued a reminder about the potential risks of using portable space heaters following a major trailer fire on Fort William First Nation on Monday night. When firefighters went to the scene, the trailer unit was fully engulfed in flames. “The first arriving crew efficiently applied water using a hand-line, successfully bringing the fire under control,” a Thunder Bay Fire Rescue news release said on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Firefighters “continued their efforts and fully extinguished the flames, preventing any further damage to nearby (structures),” the release added. “When utilizing any supplemental heating sources, like portable space heaters, it’s crucial to maintain safe distances from all combustible material,” the new release said. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue…



