Money comes through for community projects

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Dorion and three other rural communities east of Thunder Bay have received funds in the latest round of Ontario Trillium Foundation grants for community projects. The total amount of $17.5 million announced by the province last week supports nearly 260 non-profit organizations, including small municipalities and First Nations, a provincial news release said. The following local projects were also awarded. • Dorion: $22,000 over six months for a new access ramp at the village’s museum. • Manitouwadge: $24,500 to purchase trail-grooming equipment for the local ski club. • Schreiber: $18,300 to replace a score-board and public address system at the community ballpark. • Terrace Bay: $200,000 over 12 months to replace a dehumidifier unit at the municipal curling rink. Carl Clutchey,…



