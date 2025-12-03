KIA, B2Gold create $4-million wealth fund

National News
By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement between the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) and B2Gold has created a $4-million wealth fund for infrastructure projects in the region. B2Gold’s Back River gold mining district, which includes the now operational Goose Mine, is paying for the fund. KIA said it hopes the fund can create jobs outside the mining industry. “We are looking to support a project that would not have proceeded without B2Gold Nunavut’s investment — a project that will directly result in the creation of long-term jobs outside of the mining sector,” said Skye Lacroix, Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement manager at the KIA. The wealth fund will not provide grants to existing projects seeking to continue operations, or operating expenses,…

