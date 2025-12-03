Two youths facing charges after Brantford Police investigate disturbance

BRANTFORD,ONT- Two city youths are facing charges after Brantford Police Service (BPS) investigated a disturbance in the city’s downtown Tuesday, Dec., 2, 2025. One youth has been charged with several weapons related offences. BPS said they received multiple reports at about 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, December 2, 2025, of several youths antagonizing an adult male in the area of Dalhousie Street and Queen Street including a report that one of the accused pointed a firearm at the victim after also throwing ice and snowballs at him. Those involved in the dispute then entered the lobby of a Water Street building where they are reported to have created a disturbance.Officers attended and located the suspects at a Market Street South plaza. A replica firearm was located by police and seized. The victim…



