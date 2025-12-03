National News
Vehicle stolen from business on Highway 6

HALDIMAND COUNTY – The Haldimand detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the theft of a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)  stolen from a business near Hagersville. OPP said the theft occurred December 2, 2025 at a rural business on Highway 6, near Hagersville, that was attended at about 4:20 a.m. The white coloured 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan was entered and removed by an unknown individual. OPP said video surveillance is being reviewed with hopes to identify the individual responsible for the theft. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is being asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of…

