Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

By Hannah Alberga Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks. The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors that may provide incorrect glucose readings. The recall warns incorrect readings may lead people to falsely believe their glucose levels are low and as a result consume too many carbohydrates, or skip or delay their insulin doses. The sensors are devices that measure glucose levels in fluid just beneath the skin, and send the information wirelessly to a device or phone. Abbott Diabetes Care, which makes the devices, said in a news release last month that the affected products are potentially linked to seven deaths and more than 700 injuries worldwide. An Abbott…
Related Posts
Mi’kmaq chiefs, former attorney general disappointed with N.S. cannabis directive
December 5, 2025 148
By Lyndsay Armstrong Mi’kmaq chiefs and a former Nova Scotia justice minister are criticizing the provincial…
Feds to proceed with promised review of firearms classification regime, minister says
December 5, 2025 127
By Jim Bronskill and Catherine Morrison Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will…