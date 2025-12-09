National News
How Indigenous Seniors Shaped Edmonton’s New ETS Bus Wrap

December 9, 2025 171 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News EDMONTON- When the Aboriginal Seniors Centre in Edmonton was approached to help design a new ETS bus wrap, the idea quickly evolved into something far more meaningful than an art project. It became a community conversation, a cultural teaching, and a rare moment of visibility for Indigenous seniors who too often feel unseen. For Milly Karhioo-Saadeh, Indigenous Relations Strategic Planner with the City of Edmonton, the project reflects what meaningful relationship-building truly looks like. “For me, this work is fundamentally about relationships — and the only way to build relationships is by being present with Indigenous people and communities,” she explained. Listening First: Creating Space for Seniors’ Voices The idea of a bus wrap began months earlier, when Karhioo-Saadeh brought…

