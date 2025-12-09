National News
ticker

Conservatives say they’ll amend pipeline motion to get Liberal support

December 9, 2025 148 views

By Sarah Ritchie The political gamesmanship continues in the House of Commons today ahead of a vote on a Conservative motion that aims to pin down the Liberals on whether they support building a pipeline to the B.C. coast. The Conservatives now say they will amend the motion to make sure the Liberals can support it. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has put forward a motion that says MPs support construction of a pipeline to carry Alberta bitumen to the coast, along with an “appropriate amendment” to legislation banning most oil tankers off the northern B.C. coast. The Liberals said this morning they don’t support the motion because it excludes most what was laid out in the memorandum of understanding Ottawa signed with the Alberta government last month. Natural Resources Minister…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

More known about 2 people who perished in trailer inferno

December 9, 2025 204

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Grieving is set to continue this morning…

Read more
National News

Canada’s best fish recovery happens with Indigenous partners — but they’re rare: audit

December 9, 2025 187

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous-federal partnerships are producing some of…

Read more