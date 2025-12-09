National News
Boy trying to slide on snow dies after being struck by vehicle in northern Manitoba

December 9, 2025 178 views

SHAMATTAWA FIRST NATION-Mounties say a six-year-old boy is dead after children in a community in northeastern Manitoba were seen holding onto moving vehicles to slide on the snow. RCMP say officers were called to a nursing station Friday on Shamattawa First Nation, about 460 kilometres east of Thompson, about a child who had been hit by a vehicle. Police say the boy was hit by the vehicle as it was backing up in a parking lot. They say the child was taken to the area’s nursing station but later died. RCMP say witnesses reported seeing children in the area hanging onto the bumpers of moving vehicles to slide on the snow. Mounties say they are still investigating the boy’s death. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec….

