Six Nations Elected Council research ethics committee

December 10, 2025 207 views

Six Nations’ Research Ethics Committee team is growing and using new technology to keep research projects on track. Zachary Miller, Executive Director of Data Analytics and Insights and his team highlighted changes to the Research Ethics Committee at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on November 25. He said the committee is now overseeing dozens of studies, strengthening protection of community knowledge, and building new expectations for universities seeking to conduct research in the territory. The update, presented by Miller and Rachel VanEvery, Community Research Coordinator, outlined how the committee has evolved since being established by a SNEC resolution in March 2023. VanEvery said the expanded system is designed to ensure that “all research involving the community is ethical, respectful and culturally safe,” while maintaining control over…

