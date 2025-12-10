Editorial
When bankers and social issues don’t mix…

December 10, 2025 272 views

Canada’s banker Prime Minister appears to be ruffling feathers, well, everywhere. But in particular at home. The Prime Minister didn’t get a warm welcome while appearing at the recent Assembly of First Nations (AFN) meeting where he found out it isn’t easy to go from a board room to politics. That kind of massive career shift means taking a step back from the corporate board room mentality and turning to a mentality of service versus profit. He didn’t help his cause any when he suddenly announced a pipeline being built across the country without consulting the rights holders sitting in front of him. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, in her opening speech at the AFN’s annual general assembly Dec. 2 made it clear to both Carney and Canadian government officials,…

