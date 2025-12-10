Today in History

Dec. 10 In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fledgling minority government survived its first test of confidence in the House of Commons. The Liberals — with the support of opposition MPs other than the Conservatives — passed “supplementary estimates” to ensure previously planned government programs got the funding they needed. Any vote involving money is traditionally considered a matter of confidence. The Conservatives, who had signaled their intention to bring down the government as soon as possible, voted against the estimates but Bloc Quebecois and New Democrat MPs voted in favour, as did lone Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould. Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in the Oct. 21 election, 13 short of a majority in the 338-seat House. In 2024, University of Toronto’s Geoffrey Hinton and Princeton University’s John Hopfield received…



