Porch pirates making off with packages

           HALDIMAND COUNTY –  Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to watch for porch pirates who are making off with packages being delivered  to homes. OPP said  thieves stole a package  December 8, 2025, at about 1:00 p.m., from an Orkney Street, Caledonia address after the homeowner  had it delivered to the residence and it was not there when they arrived home. OPP said porch pirates are taking advantage of home deliveries, especially at this time of year and are encouraging the public to utilize a work address if possible or request a neighbour who will be home to receive packages, in the event you are personally unable to be there upon arrival of any delivery. Investigators are requesting if anyone has…

