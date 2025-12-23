Doig River First Nation’s economic arm and partners donate $15K to local groups in Fort St. John

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In what was described as an “annual tradition,” the economic arm of a northeast B.C. First Nation gave back to the community this week in time for Christmas. Uujo Developments, the economic arm of Doig River First Nation (DRFN), donated alongside partners Fraction Energy Services to both the Fort St. John Friendship Society and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, as noted on DRFN’s LinkedIn page. The donation to both organizations is for $7,500 each. A picture was taken with members of both parties, alongside Women’s Resource Society fundraising coordinator Estefania Albornoz. “We are grateful for the big impact by the Fort St. John Women’ s Resource Society and the Fort St John Friendship Society have in…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice