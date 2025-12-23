Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation swear in new Chief

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation returned all six incumbent councillors to the band council table but chose a new Chief at its Dec., 6 band elections. The only change in councillors came with the election of Jai King-Green, a newcomer to the council table. At the same time the MCFN decided it needed a new leader and brought in Margaret Sault as Chief. It was Sault’s second bid for the job. A former councillor and veteran civil servant she ran in 2024 losing to Claire Sault who lost a return bid as chief in the Dec., 6th election. There were five candidates for chief and 16 people vying for councillor positions. Voter turnout increased in the election and overwhelmingly brought in Margaret Sault with 326 votes, 96 votes over…



