PC MLA pushes bill to give municipalities control over speed limits on provincial roads

December 23, 2025 139 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun La Vérendrye MLA Konrad Narth is calling for local communities, not the province, to have final say over speed limits on provincial roads running through towns, introducing a private member’s bill aimed at shifting that authority to municipalities and First Nations. Narth brought forward Bill 222, The Highway Traffic Amendment Act (Speed Limits on Provincial Roads), in the Legislature last week Thursday. The proposal would amend existing legislation so that local traffic authorities could set speed limits on provincial highways located within urban areas in their boundaries. “As a former municipal councillor, over the years I’ve seen how growth has outpaced the regulatory process,” Narth said, describing the bill as “common-sense legislation” designed to give communities more control and peace of…

