Agnico Eagle and Nukik Corp. sign MOU to help advance the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Agnico Eagle Mines has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nukik Corp.— a 100 per cent Inuit-owned company, majority-held by the Kivalliq Inuit Association — to help advance the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link project. The memorandum of understanding formalizes years of technical work and planning between the two companies and reflects increasing government backing for an Inuit-led solution to Nunavut’s infrastructure gap. The two companies also acknowledged in a press release that they have agreed to advance technical studies, commercial discussions and capacity-building initiatives for the project. The hydro-fibre link is a transmission and telecom corridor that would bring reliable energy and high-speed connectivity to communities in the Kivalliq region. The 1,200-kilometre corridor will be designed to deliver up to 150 megawatts…
