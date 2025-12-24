Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Christmas

December 24, 2025 Ottawa, Ontario “In a fast-changing, more divided and uncertain world, the holiday season is an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and focus on what really matters. This is a season of joy for families, and I hope that you find time to rest, reconnect, and celebrate with the people you love most. For Christians, Christmas holds a special meaning. It is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus, to rejoice in the light that he brings, and to recommit to following his example of service, forgiveness, and generosity. The holidays remind Canadians of all traditions that there can be hope after despair, that light follows darkness. Although this year has brought more than its share of challenges to our country, we have also been reminded that…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice