Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq and Government of Canada sign co-management arrangement for National Parks

December 31, 2025 189 views

By Adam McNamara – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter – Strait Area Reporter, The Advocate Cape Breton Highlands – The signing of an historic co-management arrangement between the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada was made on Dec. 10, regarding the future partnership in how National Parks are established and upheld. The Toqi’maliaptmu’k Arrangement, which in the Mi’kmaw language means: we will look after it together, expresses a new way for the Mi’kmaq and Parks Canada to move forward in partnership and honour Mi’kmaw ancestors. The announcement was made by Chief Sidney Peters, of Glooscap First Nation and Chief Leroy Denny, of Eskasoni First Nation, both who are co-chairs of Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq – The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, along with the Julie Dabrusin, the provincial Minister…

