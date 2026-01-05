Former Millbrook First Nation employee sentenced to federal prison over theft, fraud

A former employee of the Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison after admitting to fraud. Dawn Ellis-Abbott was sentenced in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro on Friday. Ellis-Abbott admitted to defrauding the First Nation of more than $4 million from 2016 to 2019. Ellis-Abbott was also ordered to pay that money back to the First Nation over the next 15 years. In a statement posted to social media, Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade said that no amount of time served will replace the lost economic opportunities that resulted from the theft. Gloade said he was disappointed in the length of the sentence, noting that many Millbrook members have felt a lack of trust and accountability from leadership. This…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice