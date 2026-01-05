Ribbon Skirt Day leader reflects on changes since her cultural attire was shamed

By Dayne Patterson In Isabella Kulak’s home is a box of about a few hundred letters, notes and hand-drawn pictures of ribbon skirts sent to her from across Canada and beyond — fan mail from those who consider her story and the origins of “Ribbon Skirt Day” as inspirational. “I have like a whole notebook of letters, a whole stack of drawings from all these schools and it makes me feel so happy and it warms my heart,” said Isabella, a shy 15-year-old, on a phone call from her home in Kamsack, Sask., located about 270 kilometres east of Regina. “I do want to eventually write back to them, but I am really busy with school.” After all, the Anishinaabe girl is still a teenager. This past week, she had…



