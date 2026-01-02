Former CBC ‘Igalaaq’ host named to Order of Canada

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Rassi Nashalik, the original host of CBC’s Igalaaq Inuktitut TV news program, is a member of the Order of Canada. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Wednesday that Nashalik is one of 80 appointees to the Order, which is one of Canada’s highest civilian honours. A news release from Simon’s office described Nashalik as “a trusted voice for Canada’s North.” “She is a valued advocate for the preservation of Inuit language and culture, and a sought-after elder and community adviser,” it said. Raised traditionally on the land on Baffin Island, Nashalik became host of Igalaaq when it first aired in 1995. She stayed on until her retirement in 2014. Since departing that role, Nashalik has held positions as an elder adviser with…
Related Posts
Ottawa man’s remains found in North Bay
January 2, 2026 166
NORTH BAY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the discovery of human remains…
Three earthquakes rattle Alaska-Yukon border area within minutes just before Jan. 1
January 2, 2026 157
Earthquakes Canada says it registered three earthquakes in the same region near the Yukon-Alaska border within…