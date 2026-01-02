National News
Former CBC ‘Igalaaq’ host named to Order of Canada

January 2, 2026 191 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Rassi Nashalik, the original host of CBC’s Igalaaq Inuktitut TV news program, is a member of the Order of Canada. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Wednesday that Nashalik is one of 80 appointees to the Order, which is one of Canada’s highest civilian honours. A news release from Simon’s office described Nashalik as “a trusted voice for Canada’s North.” “She is a valued advocate for the preservation of Inuit language and culture, and a sought-after elder and community adviser,” it said. Raised traditionally on the land on Baffin Island, Nashalik became host of Igalaaq when it first aired in 1995. She stayed on until her retirement in 2014. Since departing that role, Nashalik has held positions as an elder adviser with…

