Ottawa man’s remains found in North Bay

NORTH BAY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the discovery of human remains in Head, Clara and Maria Township. The North Bay OPP Detachment responded to a report of suspected human remains Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., on North River Road, north of Cedar Lake in Head, Clara and Maria Township. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Hakeem Mukikira, 26, of Ottawa. OPP said there were no signs of a broader threat but residents were notified of an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. This investigation is being conducted by the North Bay OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice