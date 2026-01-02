National News
Three earthquakes rattle Alaska-Yukon border area within minutes just before Jan. 1

January 2, 2026

Earthquakes Canada says it registered three earthquakes in the same region near the Yukon-Alaska border within minutes of each other, little more than an hour before the stroke of midnight Dec. 31. It says the first earthquake struck with a magnitude of 5.7 in Alaska about 140 kilometres west of Haines Junction, Y.K., just before 10:47 p.m. PST. Earthquakes Canada says the earthquake could be felt in Whitehorse, Y.K., but did not receive any reports of damage, and none were expected. It says an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.0 struck at around 10:51 p.m. about 142 kilometres west of Haines Junction, followed by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude about 143 kilometres west of Haines Junction just before 10:55 p.m. Earthquakes Canada says the third and final earthquake could also…

