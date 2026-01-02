National News
Pimicikamak chief calls on Carney to deploy military over power outage fallout

January 2, 2026 224 views

The chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba has urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to send in the military to deal with a crisis caused by a prolonged power outage. The community has been without power since late Sunday when a line crossing the Nelson River snapped. Manitoba Hydro said Wednesday that repair work was proceeding, with full restoration of power expected by Thursday evening. In a letter to Carney, Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said water tanks have frozen, sewage systems are failing and the community has run out of potable water. The letter, dated Wednesday, said once power is restored, widespread burst pipes and flooding are anticipated, displacing more families. Monias said that despite the involvement of Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, the scale and…

