AI misinformation leads to ‘mistaken identity,’ concert cancellation for Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac

January 2, 2026 201 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Celebrated Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is the victim of AI (artificial intelligence) misinformation and is currently seeking help to take legal action in his defence. A singer, songwriter and performer, MacIsaac had offered to headline a concert in the Sipekne’katik First Nation (Shubenacadie) on Dec. 19, but the band council cancelled his appearance. It appears that inflammatory and wrong information was included in his biography, which appeared when his name was googled on social media. The wrong information claimed he was a convicted sex offender. In an interview with a media outlet, MacIsaac said, “If a lawyer wants to take this on (for free) … I would stand up because I’m not the first and I’m sure I won’t…

