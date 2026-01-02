Northwest Territories facing a hard-as-diamonds reality as pivotal industry wanes

By Lauren Krugel It’s said that pressure makes diamonds, but a diamond mining downturn is what’s putting pressure on the Northwest Territories economy these days. Diamond mines have long been a vital source of well paying local jobs, with spinoffs in hospitality, construction and other areas. It’s been estimated that the region’s three operating mines directly and indirectly employ more than 1,500 residents — a significant chunk of the territory’s population of almost 46,000 — and account for about one-fifth of the N.W.T.’s gross domestic product. “Diamond mining in the Northwest Territories has been incredibly pivotal to our economy over the last 25 years,” said Caitlin Cleveland, the N.W.T.’s minister of industry, tourism and investment. “It’s put over $30 billion into the Canadian economy, $20 billion of which has stayed…



