‘We lost a young man’: RCMP still search for suspects in Sask First Nation shooting

January 2, 2026 205 views

By Bill Graveland Security has been doubled on a Saskatchewan First Nation as the search continues for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. The RCMP says the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in Big Island Lake Cree Nation, 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, which left one person dead and three others injured. No arrests have been made but a band official has confirmed the identity of the young man who died. Geoff Sandfly, the band manager and director of security at Big Island Lake Cree Nation, said the victim is Neil Wahpistikwan and he is friends with his father. “It’s been a very stressful couple of days, but I grieve for the family. They’re really close to me so I was there with them at…

