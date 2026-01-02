National News
ticker

Police say person found with fatal gunshot wounds on First Nation in Ontario

January 2, 2026 214 views

WALPOLE ISLAND FIRST NATION-Police in Ontario say a 29-year-old was found with fatal gunshot wounds on a First Nation near the Canada-U.S. border on New Year’s Day. Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a disturbance just after 8 a.m. on the Walpole Island First Nation, about 120 kilometres east of Windsor, Ont., near the border with Michigan. They say a resident of the First Nation was pronounced dead. One person was taken into custody. The Walpole Island Police Service is involved in the investigation. Investigators did not provide further details surrounding the death. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former CBC ‘Igalaaq’ host named to Order of Canada

January 2, 2026 192

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Rassi Nashalik, the original host of CBC’s…

Read more
National News

Ottawa man’s remains found in North Bay

January 2, 2026 167

NORTH BAY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  are investigating the discovery  of human remains…

Read more