Police say person found with fatal gunshot wounds on First Nation in Ontario

WALPOLE ISLAND FIRST NATION-Police in Ontario say a 29-year-old was found with fatal gunshot wounds on a First Nation near the Canada-U.S. border on New Year’s Day. Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a disturbance just after 8 a.m. on the Walpole Island First Nation, about 120 kilometres east of Windsor, Ont., near the border with Michigan. They say a resident of the First Nation was pronounced dead. One person was taken into custody. The Walpole Island Police Service is involved in the investigation. Investigators did not provide further details surrounding the death. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026. …
Related Posts
Former CBC ‘Igalaaq’ host named to Order of Canada
January 2, 2026 192
By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Rassi Nashalik, the original host of CBC’s…
Ottawa man’s remains found in North Bay
January 2, 2026 167
NORTH BAY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the discovery of human remains…