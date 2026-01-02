National News
How an Ontario First Nation fought to keep its Elders at home

January 2, 2026 187 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer For David Wassegijig, life in a Northern Ontario First Nation long-term care home revolves around family and routine. He sees his in-laws, cousins and four grandchildren whenever he pleases, participates in resident gatherings and attends outings organized by staff, including trips to shops, ferries, haircuts, country music jamborees and holiday celebrations. “We’re all living regular daily lives,” he said. But when Wassegijig heard the Wiikwemkoong long-term care home —  which he helped build decades ago on Manitoulin Island and shelters him now — might lose its licence last year, like many residents, he feared closure would send residents to larger urban centres. “I don’t know what it’d be like if I was in Sudbury,” he said. “I’d always be thinking…

