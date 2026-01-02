National News
New border rules won’t change other boater exemptions: CBSA

January 2, 2026 161 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO — The upcoming end to Canada’s remote area border crossing permit won’t affect a separate slate of rules for water crossings into Canada, border officials say. Earlier in December, the Canadian Border Services Agency (or CBSA) announced it will be shuttering a program that issued permits which allowed citizens or permanent residents of the U.S. and Canada to cross the border into Canada through specific remote areas without physically presenting themselves at a designated crossing. “The CBSA’s decision was based on an internal review of the remote area border crossing program, which considered the security, operational efficiency and the evolving risk environment at Canada’s border,” Luke Reimer, a spokesperson for the CBSA, told Newswatch in an email. “Ultimately, the change…

