‘Bombarded’: Number of large projects worries First Nations group chair

January 7, 2026 170 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com GRASSY NARROWS — The chair of a group of six First Nations says the latest step for a proposed nuclear waste site is yet another cause for concern. Rudy Turtle, with the Land Defence Alliance, says it’s the newest bit of news that’s worrying Indigenous communities concerned about the environment and the long-term future of the lands and water in northern Ontario. “We’re just surrounded by resource development and this is a difficult fight we’re facing,” he told Newswatch in a phone interview. “There’s mining north of us here in Red Lake, and there’s more mining coming in.” “It won’t be long.” The alliance consists of representatives from Grassy Narrows, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Muskrat Dam, Neskantaga, Onigaming and Wapekeka. Turtle is a former…

