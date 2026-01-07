Kashechewan First Nation planning evacuation after water system failure

By Cassidy McMackon A remote First Nation in northern Ontario says it is looking to evacuate the entire community in the coming days due to multiple failures in its water supply and wastewater systems. Kashechewan First Nation, a fly-in community on the western shore of James Bay, says its water level has significantly dropped, triggering an automatic shutdown to avoid damages to an already fragile system. A news release adds the community has been plagued with pump failures in the sewage lift stations due to an overworked system that is now more than 30 years old. It says the situation is causing an urgent public health and safety problem, as sewage is creeping into people’s homes and contaminating fresh water systems. The community does not have a timeline for when…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice