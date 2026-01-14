‘Wouldn’t it be cool to hear a hockey game done in Inuktitut?’

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Pujjuut Kusugak and Robert Kabvitok say they’re feeling more confident going into their second year of Hockey Night in Canada’s Inuktitut broadcast. The pair will join David Ningeongan on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. to call the Vancouver Canucks versus Toronto Maple Leafs game, then again on Jan. 31 for the New Jersey Devils versus Ottawa Senators, and finally on Feb. 28 as the Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings. The broadcasts are courtesy of APTN’s partnership with the CBC show, which will also feature Plains Cree broadcasts in March and April. “We know what to expect with these broadcasts coming up now. So it’s very exciting knowing that it’s not a huge learning curve for the three…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice