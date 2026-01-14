Local News
ticker

Tax exemption of Kahnawa’kehró:non not being respected

January 14, 2026 150 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Last spring, Ioronhiateka Delisle’s stepson needed a new pair of skates, so they went to Play It Again Sports in Kirkland, part of the area covered by Kahnawake’s agreement with the province to exempt Kahnawa’kehró:non from Quebec Sales Tax (QST) at the point of sale. As they went to pay, the skates already molded to the 14-year-old’s feet, staff presented a laminated sheet of paper with the store’s tax exemption policy – one that happened to be at odds with Kahnawake’s tax exemption rights. “I said ‘sorry, if you don’t accept the card, I’ll have to go somewhere else,’” said Delisle. “The employee that was helping us understood and said no problem. I’m sure management wasn’t impressed that the skates…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

2025 was the third warmest year on record. What does that mean in Canada?

January 14, 2026 95

By Jordan Omstead This past year was the third warmest on record and stood on the…

Read more
National News

Almost one in three Canadians say U.S. might try to invade Canada: poll

January 14, 2026 169

By Catherine Morrison Following the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, a new poll suggests almost…

Read more