Tax exemption of Kahnawa’kehró:non not being respected

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Last spring, Ioronhiateka Delisle’s stepson needed a new pair of skates, so they went to Play It Again Sports in Kirkland, part of the area covered by Kahnawake’s agreement with the province to exempt Kahnawa’kehró:non from Quebec Sales Tax (QST) at the point of sale. As they went to pay, the skates already molded to the 14-year-old’s feet, staff presented a laminated sheet of paper with the store’s tax exemption policy – one that happened to be at odds with Kahnawake’s tax exemption rights. “I said ‘sorry, if you don’t accept the card, I’ll have to go somewhere else,’” said Delisle. “The employee that was helping us understood and said no problem. I’m sure management wasn’t impressed that the skates…



