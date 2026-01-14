Two make off with cash and products in armed robbery

Six Nations Police (SNP)are looking for two suspects after a Mississauga Road business was robbed Friday (Jan 9.) at about 2:46 a.m. forcing a shelter-in-place order to be issued. Two suspects, one brandishing a firearm, entered the business on Mississauga Road between Highway 6 and Cayuga/Ojibway roads. A witness told SNP the two entered the store demanding cash. The suspects fled the business and area prior to the robbery being reported to SNP. SNP issued a shelter in place alert for the area of Second Line Road, Mississauga Road, and Indian Line Road, between Highway 6 and New Credit Road, in Six Nations of the Grand River. SNP said in a statement there was no immediate public threat. “There is no immediate threat to public safety, and members of the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice