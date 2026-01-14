Local News
ticker

Six Nations member hoping acting become full-time profession

January 14, 2026 176 views
Kevin Allan Hess (Supplied Photo)

By Sam Laskaris Writer As it turned out Kevin Allan Hess was eventually able to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming an actor. And the 58-year-old Six Nations member is now hoping to work full-time in the film industry. Hess said he aspired to become an actor as a child. “I always wanted to (act) when I was little,” he said. “I liked action movies. But as I got older, like in my mid 20s, I just kind of gave up on it because I didn’t know where to go, who to see. I think every kid wishes they could be in a film. But I just gave up on the idea. I didn’t think it was going to happen.” Hess, who lives in Brantford, has primarily worked as a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

2025 was the third warmest year on record. What does that mean in Canada?

January 14, 2026 95

By Jordan Omstead This past year was the third warmest on record and stood on the…

Read more
National News

Almost one in three Canadians say U.S. might try to invade Canada: poll

January 14, 2026 169

By Catherine Morrison Following the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, a new poll suggests almost…

Read more