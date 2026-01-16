Quebec premier stepping down ahead of provincial election

National News
By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Quebec Premier François Legault is stepping down, just months ahead of the provincial election. Legault — who co-founded the Coalition Avenir Québec party in 2011 before leading it to power with election wins in 2018 and again in 2022 — made the surprise announcement Wednesday morning during a news conference in Quebec City. “I see that currently many Quebecers want change first and foremost, and then a change of premier,” he said in French in his resignation speech. Currently, Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec has a majority government with 79 of the 125 seats in Quebec’s national assembly, including Denis Lamothe, who represents the Ungava riding which includes Nunavik. A former police officer in Nunavik, Lamothe was first elected in 2018 then…

