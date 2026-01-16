National News
ticker

Stage four of Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund enters its final year

January 16, 2026 98 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Stage four of Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund (IIF IV) has entered its final year, but funding still available for interested applicants. Tammy Delaronde, Executive Director of Tewatohnhi’saktha, said the initiative aims to address systemic inequities in the financial sector by providing local entrepreneurs with access to start-up capital. “Each year, funds are allocated for economic development initiatives, and what we oversee is the entrepreneurship envelope,” Delaronde said. “So, it’s designated for for-profit businesses.” IIF IV has been funded through the provincial government’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund, formerly known as the Aboriginal Initiatives Fund, since 2008. According to Delaronde, two major projects in the community have received funding in this phase, which began in 2022. “It typically goes in five-year increments, and they make…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inuit need greater say in ship routing, preparedness: Panelists

January 16, 2026 95

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Inuit need a greater say in mapping,…

Read more
National News

First Nations hockey player seeks long playoff run and post-secondary offer

January 16, 2026 106

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Besides looking to finish his junior hockey career…

Read more