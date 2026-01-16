Stage four of Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund enters its final year

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Stage four of Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund (IIF IV) has entered its final year, but funding still available for interested applicants. Tammy Delaronde, Executive Director of Tewatohnhi’saktha, said the initiative aims to address systemic inequities in the financial sector by providing local entrepreneurs with access to start-up capital. “Each year, funds are allocated for economic development initiatives, and what we oversee is the entrepreneurship envelope,” Delaronde said. “So, it’s designated for for-profit businesses.” IIF IV has been funded through the provincial government’s Indigenous Initiatives Fund, formerly known as the Aboriginal Initiatives Fund, since 2008. According to Delaronde, two major projects in the community have received funding in this phase, which began in 2022. “It typically goes in five-year increments, and they make…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice