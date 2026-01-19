National News
ticker

Nuclear site review could ‘prejudice’ legal case, says FirstNation

January 19, 2026 113 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com EAGLE LAKE — A First Nation challenging the Nuclear Waste Management Organization in court says the ongoing assessment of a proposed nuclear waste site should be suspended. Eagle Lake First Nation filed an application for judicial review of the nuclear industry-funded not-for-profit’s site selection for the deep geological repository in December 2024. It’s arguing it wasn’t considered as an option to be a host community when the waste management organization deliberated its options leading up to the eventual selection of Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation as hosts. “We are concerned that, as the impact assessment moves forward, it will prejudice our hearing on judicial review,” said Kate Kempton, legal counsel for Eagle Lake. “It’s just simply human nature that the more…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Five face trial in Peru in rare prosecution over the killing of an Amazon defender

January 19, 2026 86

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The trial is due to start Tuesday for five…

Read more
National News

Rama takes ‘very unique’ empathy-first approach to policing

January 19, 2026 80

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The Rama Police Service (RPS) is one of…

Read more