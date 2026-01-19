Time served, fine and another driving ban after man fled from police

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A Prince George Provincial Court judge sentenced a man to 134 days’ time served after he pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to fleeing from a police officer and driving while prohibited. Crown prosecutor Astitwa Thapa said Jason Matthew Ryan Farquhar would probably have received only a Motor Vehicle Act violation ticket for broken taillights Jan. 2, 2025. “He turned a simple traffic stop into a dangerous incident when he met with an accident,” Thapa told the court. “Thankfully, he was not injured and the passenger in his car was safe.” Judge David Simpkin agreed with the Crown and defence proposal of 120 days’ time served for flight from police and 14 days’ time served for driving while prohibited. Farquhar had served…



