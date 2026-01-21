Swedish PM says NATO won’t be blackmailed over Greenland

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump will appear Wednesday with other high-profile government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day after the elite event produced contentious statements and economic threats arising from tensions between the U.S. and Europe. Nearly 3,000 high-level participants from 130 countries, plus an untold number of activists and observers, are expected to converge on the annual event scheduled to last through Friday for dialogue, debate and deal-making in the Alpine resort. Trump’s third visit as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela’s oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice