Manitoba Hydro looks to battle drought, debt and looming expenses

January 21, 2026 95 views

By Steve Lambert The head of Manitoba Hydro says the Crown-owned utility is facing dry conditions and low water levels as it aims to expand generating capacity and replace aging infrastructure. Hydro president and chief executive officer Allan Danroth told a legislature committee the utility has faced severe drought in three of the last four years, which leaves less water to generate electricity and reduces export sales. The utility posted a consolidated net loss of $63 million in the last fiscal year and is forecasting a loss of $464 million in the current one, which ends in March. The red ink comes at a time when Manitoba Hydro is on a multi-year, $7-billion plan to replace and upgrade aging transmission systems. It is also looking for more power generation so…

