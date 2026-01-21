Manitoba Hydro looks to battle drought, debt and looming expenses

By Steve Lambert The head of Manitoba Hydro says the Crown-owned utility is facing dry conditions and low water levels as it aims to expand generating capacity and replace aging infrastructure. Hydro president and chief executive officer Allan Danroth told a legislature committee the utility has faced severe drought in three of the last four years, which leaves less water to generate electricity and reduces export sales. The utility posted a consolidated net loss of $63 million in the last fiscal year and is forecasting a loss of $464 million in the current one, which ends in March. The red ink comes at a time when Manitoba Hydro is on a multi-year, $7-billion plan to replace and upgrade aging transmission systems. It is also looking for more power generation so…
Related Posts
Brantford Police seek public’s help in identifing suspects involved in collision with house
January 21, 2026 84
BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are asking the public for help in identifying two men after a…
Nunavut politicians raise Greenland flag as Trump escalates annexation threat
January 21, 2026 85
Members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly raised Greenland’s flag Tuesday to show in solidarity with the Inuit-majority…