Opening statements begin in sex assault trial of ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse

January 21, 2026 85 views

By Jessica Hill LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors say Nathan Chasing Horse used his reputation as a Lakota medicine man to prey on Indigenous women and girls and sexually assault them, while his defense attorney said during opening statements at his trial Tuesday that the former actor is being falsely accused. Best known for portraying the character Smiles A Lot in the 1990 movie “Dances With Wolves,” Chasing Horse pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor. The trial marks the climax of a yearslong effort to prosecute Chasing Horse after he was first arrested and indicted in 2023 in a case that sent shock waves through Indian Country. “Dances With Wolves” was one of the most prominent films featuring Native Americans when…

